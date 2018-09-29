SHENZHEN, China — Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France saved two match points to upset seventh-seeded Alex de Minaur 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (8) and reach the Shenzhen Open final on Saturday.
Herbert, a doubles specialist who has won three Grand Slam titles including the French Open this year, saved the match points in the third-set tiebreaker at 6-5 and 7-6. He won the semifinal on his second match point.
He's into his second ATP singles final; he was runner-up in the other in 2015 in Winston-Salem.
Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan made it to his first final after beating fifth-seeded Fernando Verdasco 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Motorsports
Bottas takes pole over Hamilton at Russian GP
Valtteri Bottas beat Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton to pole position for the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday, setting a strategy conundrum for their Mercedes team.
Golf
Column: Ryder Cup's 'Captain America' loses his superpowers
Forget Captain America. Because, as wits on social media were quick to point out, Patrick Reed spent so much time in the water on Day 2 of the Ryder Cup that a better nickname for him would be Aquaman.
Sports
Krunic wins Beijing opener after losing first nine games
Unseeded Aleksandra Krunic made a remarkable comeback to oust sixth-seeded Elina Svitolina in the first round of the China Open on Saturday.
Golf
The Latest: Europe leads 10-6 heading to Ryder Cup finale
The Latest on the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (all times local):
Vikings
Bucs, Bears in 1st place? Who would have thunk it?
There is no way anyone outside Tampa or Chicago would have predicted the Bucs and Bears would both be in first place when they square…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.