Herberger’s customers who showed up on the first day of the department store’s closing sale Friday expressed sadness and disappointment.

“It’s like losing my right arm,” said Zona Sannes of Edina. “It was one of the few places that sold clothes that don’t make you look like a Kardashian.”

Bon-Ton, the parent company that owned Herberger’s, Younkers and several other regional department stores in the Midwest and East, announced Tuesday that all stores will be liquidated after the company failed to find a buyer who wanted to keep the 200 stores open.

On Friday morning, the first day of the liquidation sale, employees frantically put up signs on each rack and counter indicating a discount of 10, 20 or 30 percent. At the entrance to Herberger’s Southtown store in Bloomington, signs for the previous “Customer appreciation sale” still remained. At Southdale mall in Edina, the Herberger’s store had already put up “Store closing” and “Everything must go” signage.”

Most items are discounted 10 percent or 20 percent with apparel on clearance racks getting an additional 30 percent off. “That’s not much of a liquidation,” said Susan Nielsen of Minneapolis as she shopped Herberger’s Southtown.

“I thought they were really trying to get rid of things. I guess that’ll be next week,” her husband, Dennis Nielsen, said.

When Macy’s in downtown Minneapolis started its closing sale in January last year, everything was 20 to 40 percent off, but the merchandise in several leased departments such as cosmetics, Sunglass Hut and Pink, was removed without discounts.

Signs in Herberger’s indicate that nothing is held back. Cosmetics, for example, are marked down 10 percent, a rarity except during the popular Goodwill sale.

Coupons are no longer accepted and store credit cards will soon be canceled. Kathy Blonigan of Prior Lake was surprised that she was allowed to return an item purchased earlier in the week. She didn’t buy anything on Friday, saying, “I’ll be watching for greater discounts.”

The going-out-of-business sale is expected to last into the end of June.