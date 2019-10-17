Herb Brooks, a St. Paul native who played hockey for the University of Minnesota and was a member of the 1962 U.S. National team, is best know for the "Miracle on Ice."

As coach of the U.S. Olympic team at the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y., he coached the U.S. team to an upset victory of the heavily-favored Soviet team in the semifinals en route to the gold medal.

– leading the Gophers to three NCAA championships and then coaching several teams in the NHL, including the Minnesota North Stars.

He also coached the U.S. Olympic team to a silver medal at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

HERB BROOKS

Class: 1990.

Sport: Hockey.

Teams: Gophers, U.S. Olympic hockey team.