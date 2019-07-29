The Chicago cast of "Six" rocks out to songs of beheading and, more happily, divorce. /Liz Lauren, Chicago Shakespeare Theater

A long-rumored Broadway run of the new musical, "Six," still has no date announced but St. Paul does: The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts will get the show about the six wives of Henry VIII in November.

The concert-style "Six" uses contemporary music to tell the story of the wives, each of whom sings in the manner of a pop diva such as Adele or Beyoncé, backed by a raucous, all-female band. First presented at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe two years ago, "Six" quickly developed buzz, which led to an ongoing run on London's West End, as well as the current, sold-out run at Chicago Shakespeare Theater and a Cambridge, Mass. engagement that begins in August.

Casting has not been announced for the Ordway "Six" but if current actors continue with the show, Twin Cities theater fans will recognize its Jane Seymour (wife number three). In Chicago and Massachusetts, Jane is Abby Mueller, who played Carole King the first time the "Beautiful" tour played in Minneapolis and, later, on Broadway.

"Six" replaces the Cinderella-themed musical, "Ever After," which has been bumped to a future Ordway season. Tickets are on sale for the Nov. 29-Dec. 22 engagement of "Six" at 651-224-4222 or ordway.org.



