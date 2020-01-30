PEORIA, Ill. — Ja'Shon Henry had a career-high 21 points as Bradley defeated Valparaiso 80-69 on Wednesday night.
Darrell Brown had 17 points for Bradley (15-7, 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Nate Kennell added 15 points and eight rebounds. Koch Bar had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Javon Freeman-Liberty had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders (11-11, 4-5). Donovan Clay added 15 points. Ryan Fazekas had 14 points.
Bradley takes on Loyola of Chicago on the road on Saturday. Valparaiso takes on Illinois State at home on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Mike Shanahan: A proud papa as son Kyle seeks Super Bowl win
Mike Shanahan has never been this nervous about a Super Bowl. It's one thing to coach in the big game, quite another to watch your kid do it.
Wild
Monahan scores shootout winner, Flames edge rival Oilers 4-3
Sean Monahan scored the shootout winner and the Calgary Flames beat the rival Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Wednesday night in a heated game that featured a much-anticipated fight between Matthew Tkachuk and Zack Kassian.
Sports
Kenin of US ousts No. 1 Barty to reach Australian Open final
Sofia Kenin never flinched.
Vikings
Many are outraged that teams didn't hire Bieniemy or Saleh
It's common for coordinators in the Super Bowl to have a head coaching position with a new team waiting for them after the game.
Sports
The Latest: Muguruza beats Halep, into Australian Open final
The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):