KFAN Radio alum Henry Lake is coming back to the station after more than five years on sports radio in Kansas City.

Lake said in a lengthy note Tuesday on Twitter, “I’m grateful to be finalizing my return to hosting and other responsibilities.” He first signed on with KFAN, 100.3 FM, in 2003 before moving to KCSP, 610 AM, in Kansas City in 2013.

“It’s where I began and am happy to return,” wrote Lake. He did not disclose specifics about what his duties at the sports talk station would include and when his new gig begins.

While describing his time in Kansas City as “so much fun,” Lake added that he’s excited to return to the Twin Cities, where “I want to do a lot of community work in a time now where there is so much work to do. I look forward to connecting with various different organizations and charities.

“I can’t wait to engage in positive conversations to make our community better, even if it involves difficult topics many don’t want to discuss.”

Lake also wrote that he had inquiries from other stations going back several months before deciding on KFAN as his next employer.