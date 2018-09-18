Warner Bros. reportedly is parting ways with its present Man of Steel, Henry Cavill.

Cavill, the British actor who has played Superman in three critically underwhelming films since 2013, likely will surrender the red-and-blue costume, the Hollywood Reporter announced. Another trade paper, Variety, that “Cavill’s future as Superman in the DC Extended Universe is cloudy,” as Warner Bros. shifts “its attention to developing a Supergirl movie.”

Neither Cavill nor the studio confirmed the exit.

This news would not be a surprise. Once upon a development phase, as shepherded by director Zack Snyder, Cavill’s Superman and Ben Affleck’s Batman were going to be cornerstones of the DCEU, essentially Warner Bros.’ version of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America.

But as “Man of Steel” (2013), “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016) and last year’s “Justice League” came in for critical strafing and below-expectation box office, Warner Bros. has signaled that it will no longer bet on projects centered on Cavill or Affleck as its leading superheroes.

Domestically, none of Cavill’s DCEU films has topped $340 million at the box office. The most successful DCEU release in North America remains last year’s “Wonder Woman” at $412.6 million. Director Patty Jenkins’ hit is helping pave a way forward for Warner Bros.’ superheroes; her sequel “Wonder Woman 1984” is due out next year.

Henry Cavill as Superman in “Man of Steel.”

Meanwhile, the studio is also betting on the popularity of Harley Quinn, who was played by Margot Robbie in “Suicide Squad.”

The studio does still have hopes for “Aquaman” — starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman — due out in December.

– Fallout.” The film has topped $700 million in gross.

Cavill is the third actor to prominently play DC’s live-action Superman on the big screen since Christopher Reeve reinvigorated the role.