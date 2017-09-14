Hennepin Technical College in Brooklyn Park shut down Thursday after confusing reports about an active shooter and a suspicious package.

Brooklyn Park police said the campus inadvertently sent out an alert regarding an active shooter rather than one regarding a suspicious package. Brooklyn Park Police said there was no shooting.

Police responded about 11:30 a.m. to a call about a suspicious package, and the college was evacuated as a precaution.

The college remains closed while the investigation continues. But police said there is no immediate threat to public safety.

The college initially sent an alert that there was an active shooter situation on campus. “take RUN-HIDE-FIGHT actions,” it said. “If not on Campus stay away.” The college later tweeted, saying there was no active shooter. “There is however, a safety concern. Classes are canceled at BP.”