Hennepin Healthcare announced a new chief executive Wednesday in Jennifer DeCubellis, a veteran county administrator who will take charge of an urban health system with strengths in trauma care and surgery, but also looming financial pressures and the stain of an emergency medicine research ethics scandal.

DeCubellis replaces interim CEO Dr. John Cumming, who succeeded Dr. Jon Pryor when he resigned last February. While the health system conducted a national search, it landed on a known and respected local leader in DeCubellis, who has been deputy county administrator since 2015 and previously served one year as an assistant commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

Leaders of the search committee called DeCubellis a great listener who asks the right questions and then offers bold ideas. She helped create Hennepin Health, a separate but similarly named organization which coordinates medical, mental health and social service needs for people in the county with low-income Medicaid health benefits. She also led efforts to increase the equity and cultural sensitivity of the county’s child support and child protection programs.

“She has passion for the Hennepin Healthcare mission and a proven record of collaborating to create healthcare delivery models that improve patient outcomes, reduce disparities, and improve the health of the community,” said Diana Vance-Bryan, chairwoman of the healthcare system’s board and leader of the CEO search committee.

Known largely for its flagship hospital and trauma center in downtown Minneapolis, Hennepin Healthcare has been trying to expand its clinical services and locations to offset recent declines in hospital admissions and the costs of serving a majority of patients who are either uninsured or covered by low-paying Medicare and Medicaid government health programs.

The system’s hospital, HCMC, made nearly $10 million in 2018 on more than $900 million in revenues, after losing nearly $18 million in 2017 and $47 million in 2016, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

A key growth strategy for Hennepin Healthcare has been the recent opening of a new outpatient center across from the hospital that is designed to entice downtown workers and the privately insured.

DeCubellis was not immediately available for an interview Wednesday evening following her approval by the Hennepin Healthcare board, but she said in a news release that she wants to continue to eliminate barriers and inequities in medical care.

“In partnership with our patients and community we can realize the full potential of this vital institution to reduce systematic health inequities and improve the health of the communities we serve,” she said. Her first day as CEO will be Feb. 17.

A fresh start

Hennepin Healthcare leaders had been accused of ignoring community concerns a year ago over the conduct of one of its clinical trials, which allowed paramedics to provide the sedative ketamine to agitated patients without their consent. While such emergency medical studies are permissible in limited circumstances, the medical center was criticized for the lack of advance notice and community forums to alert people to the trial. Reviews by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also raised concerns about the safety oversight of the trial, and some patients complained that ketamine was forced on them unnecessarily.

Pryor resigned amid scrutiny of this study, though he declined to say whether that was a factor in his decision.

In her prior role with state human services, DeCubellis oversaw operations for mental health, chemical health, housing, disability, autism, and other programs. She also previously worked as an innovation adviser to the federal Medicare program.

County government will miss her leadership, but the healthcare system will benefit from her approach, said county board chair Marion Greene. “She’ll be a tremendous leader for this crucial community resource.”