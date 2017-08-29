Hennepin County officials want to buy the landmark Thrivent Financial building in downtown Minneapolis for $55 million.

The proposal was on the County Board’s agenda Tuesday, but some commissioners expressed concerns and tabled a vote to get more information. Commissioner Mike Opat said the county already had enough space for its employees and didn’t see the need for additional property.

The project laid out by county administrators also includes purchase of parking stalls and related spaces adjacent to Thrivent for an additional $11.5 million. That property, owned by Interstate Parking Co., is slated for a mixed-use development to be built by Interstate.

As reasons to buy the building, County Administrator David Hough cited a desire to consolidate or end leases on many of the county’s properties as well as a growing space issue. He noted that the Thrivent building is close to the Hennepin County Government Center and connected by skyways.

The striking 18-story Thrivent building, built in 1981, is at 625 4th Av. S. Thrivent plans to building a new headquarters across the street.

The board right now is scheduled to vote on the proposal Sept. 7