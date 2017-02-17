Jury duty just got an upgrade.

Hennepin County unveiled a new $2.3 million renovation Friday of the assembly room where the 20,000 people a year serving on jury duty can check in and pass the time.

As county leaders noted, the project elevated the jury room in quality, making it a modern space, as well as literally — moving it from a windowless basement room under the street to the top “penthouse” space of the 24th floor.

New technology and new features include a kitchen, secure lockers, check-in kiosks, flat screen TVs and a quiet private room for nursing mothers or people who want to pray.

“It’s very fitting for us to place the jury assembly room where it belongs — at the top of the court tower — in recognition of the important roles that jurors and jury trials have in our justice system, indeed in our democracy,” Chief Judge Ivy Bernhardson said. “We want our jurors to pass their time productively and comfortably while they await service.”

The 6,400-square-foot assembly room, which opened in December and was commemorated by county leaders Friday, is indicative of a national push to show the value of jury duty by moving assembly rooms to better locations, officials said.

Hennepin County District Court Administrator Kate Fogarty tests out new kiosks outside the newly renovated jury assembly room at the top of the Hennepin County Government Center on Feb. 17, 2017. The kiosks allow jurors to check in electronically, speeding up the process and allowing court proceedings to start on time.

The assembly room had been in the basement of the Hennepin County Government Center since the downtown Minneapolis building opened in the 1970s and now takes over space from half of the county’s law library, which downsized. The old jury room was the same size but was located below the street, rumbling like an earthquake when cars drove overhead.

“You can’t get a better space in the building than this,” said Kate Fogarty, the District Court administrator. “Instead of putting you under a rumbling [semi-truck] we’re putting you in a nice space.”

The new assembly room seats 200 people and can be repurposed for other events or as a conference room. Next door, the law library, which offers legal continuing education classes, is open to the public and also got new carpet, shelves, desks and chairs. Karen Westwood, the law library director, said the collection was reduced because more materials are available online.

Both rooms have panoramic views of the east side of downtown and U.S. Bank Stadium.

“What a wonderful, welcoming space,” said Jan Callison, chairwoman of the Hennepin County Board.

The jury room has board games, phone charging stations and multiple flat-screen TVs jurors can watch and listen to using headphones. A kitchen has vending machines, microwaves and refrigerator. And kiosks allow jurors to check in electronically, speeding up the process so court proceedings can start on time, Fogarty said.

In 2015, more than 28,000 people were summoned for jury duty and 20,000 of those served. Jurors are randomly selected from a list of licensed drivers, state identification card holders and registered voters. In 2015, the county had 784 criminal jury trials, 134 civil jury trials and more than 50 grand jury sessions. The average jury service time is three days.

“The space is so wonderful,” Bernhardson said, “Maybe some of you are wondering, ‘How can I get picked for jury duty here in Hennepin County?’ ”

