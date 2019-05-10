Hennepin County attorney Mike Freeman announced Friday he is taking a medical leave, a week after the high-profile conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer for murder.

“After my physical on Wednesday, my doctor and others have suggested that I need some time away from the high stress of running the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office in order to restore my physical well-being,” Freeman said in a statement released through his spokesman. “I fully expect to return stronger and sharper and able to guide this office in its mission to protect the public safety and provide justice.”

In his absence, chief deputies David Brown and Lolita Ulloa will take over day-to-day operations of the office, Freeman said.

He declined further comment.

This is a developing story.