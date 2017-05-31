Ryan James Stanek, the adult son of Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek, has been charged with four felonies for allegedly trying to solicit a 13-year-old to have sex with him and for possessing child pornography.

Some of the pornographic images investigators found on Stanek’s cellphone involved children as young as 3, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court in Mankato, Minn.

Stanek, 24, lives in Maple Grove, the criminal complaint said.

The investigation into his activities started in late March when a man told the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office that Stanek had been sending sexual text messages to his “young adult daughter,” the court documents said. The Sheriff’s Office enlisted the help of the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Stanek used the name “Nick” when texting the woman. He told her to create a social media profiles in two different apps listing her age first as 17 and later as 16, and to find girls ages 8 to 17 for him to have sex with. He wanted the woman to participate in the sex acts, too, he said, according to the documents.

One text message from Stanek to the woman read, “I want a girl who’s 8 to 12 y.o.” The woman asked, “What do you mean by that,” and Stanek responded, “a young girl to play with you and me.”

Stanek asked the woman if she had any neighbors or cousins that age. When the woman sent him a nonsexual picture of her 13-year-old cousin, Stanek said he wanted to have sex with the girl.

Eventually, investigators posed as both the woman and the 13-year-old girl and communicated with Stanek via text and e-mail.

Stanek told the investigator posing as the woman that he wanted her to tell the 13-year-old, “I wanted everything ‘full sex’ with you too’ and ‘you can take turns.’ ” He said, “I think she should go all the way too. She will have fun and I will be extremely nice. I always am.”

Stanek then contacted the investigator posing as the girl via e-mail. He asked for photos and arranged to meet the woman and the girl in the parking lot of a mall in Mankato. He graphically described what he wanted to do with the girl and told her, “I’m ok with your age.”

When Stanek texted the woman and girl that he was at the meeting site, police arrested him without incident.

After obtaining a search warrant for Stanek’s phone, investigators found searches related to child pornography, photos of nude children as young as 3 years old posed in sexual positions and photos of child pornography involving animals.

Stanek was charged with soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct, soliciting a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct, engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a child and possessing child pornography.

He was charged by summons and was ordered to appear in court June 22.

Stanek has been in trouble with the law in the past. In 2015, he was sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to fourth-degree drunken driving. He was charged the year before with damaging a tree and a horse trail while four-wheeling at Lake Rebecca Park Reserve near Delano.

Stanek’s father could not be reached Wednesday night for a comment. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said it could not comment on a personal matter involving the sheriff. A campaign manager for Rich Stanek, who has announced he’s running for re-election as sheriff, did not immediately respond to an e-mail request for a statement.