The son of Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek was in jail Monday following a weekend arrest.

The State Patrol arrested Ryan James Stanek, 24, of Maple Grove, for suspected drunken driving just after 4 a.m. on Saturday near Interstate 94 and County Road 101, according to the State Patrol.

He was in custody as of Monday afternoon, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office jail roster.

In 2015, Ryan Stanek, then 22, was sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to fourth-degree drunken driving. He was cited by Maple Grove police for sitting in a car with the keys even though he wasn’t operating the car, under a state law that allows for charging of drunken driving when an inebriated person has physical control of a vehicle they’re not driving.

The younger Stanek had been charged the year before with damaging a tree and a horse trail while four-wheeling at Lake Rebecca Park Reserve near Delano.

The sheriff didn’t release a statement Monday. He said in 2015 that his son was “accountable for his actions. As parents, we are supportive of him during this difficult time.”

