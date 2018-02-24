Scott Kowalewski started feeling a burning “like Vicks [VapoRub] inside” his chest after breathing noxious fumes at a Fridley rail yard four years ago.

In a lawsuit the St. Paul man filed against Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, he argued that he was never warned of the dangers of working with railcars hauling oil from fracking sites, and that exposure to it had caused him severe neurological damage. The rail company countered that it wasn’t responsible for his health problems.

This week, a Hennepin County jury sided with Kowalewski, awarding him $15.3 million in damages, while a judge admonished the company for “misconduct” leading up to the trial, according to court filings.

BNSF, which has faced several major lawsuits over the years related to safety issues, said Friday night that the lawsuit’s claims are false, that there was no evidence of a leak, that the jury was not allowed to hear key evidence, and that it plans to appeal the ruling.

“The railroad is hauling ultrahazardous products from fracking oil fields around the United States to the detriment of its employees and the public and not being truthful about how dangerous these products are,” said Kowalewski’s attorney, Paula Jossart. “A 53-year-old man was left with catastrophic injuries that will leave him basically as a vegetable at a relatively young age, with no cure and no treatment and no honesty about what happened to him.”

She also claimed that the rail company had destroyed crucial evidence in the case and misled federal investigators in an attempt to cover its tracks.

The incident occurred Jan. 19, 2014, at BNSF’s massive Northtown Yard terminal, where Kowalewski was working as a switchman. Unbeknown to him and other workers, one of the cars that was carrying “wellhead casing oil” from fracking sites in Texas sprung a leak, his attorney said.

Kowalewski testified that he became sick from the fumes and was taken to the hospital complaining of eye and respiratory irritation. At the time, the rail company downplayed his symptoms and brushed the incident off as a “false alarm,” Jossart said.

As his condition worsened, Kowalewski began keeping a journal of his symptoms, she said. Over time, he began losing motor function and his ability to write, court documents say.

Eventually he received a diagnosis of a “progressive neurological disorder,” which, much like Parkinson’s disease, affects his ability to swallow and move while robbing the brain of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that helps regulate muscle control.

In a sanction order issued last month, before the trial, Hennepin County District Judge Amy Dawn faulted BNSF for “continued misconduct and abuses throughout the case,” including not turning over certain evidence to the plaintiff before trial in violation of discovery rules.

In a statement released late Friday, the railway said the judge’s ruling “stripped essentially all of its defenses.” It also was critical of the judge for dismissing a motion by the company’s lawyers to exclude an expert witness for the plaintiff.

The railroad’s statement said that a thorough internal review had turned up no wrongdoing on its part and that it had been “denied its Constitutional right to trial by jury.”

“When a member of the BNSF team falls ill, we are empathetic,” company spokeswoman Amy McBeth said in an e-mail. “In this case there is clear evidence that the Plaintiff’s unfortunate illness has nothing to do with the work conditions at BNSF, and that BNSF acted properly.”

Jossart, a Minneapolis personal injury attorney who has sued the rail company several times, said the verdict sends a message that BNSF can’t carry on business as usual. But, she added, nothing will ever make her client whole again.

“He has to rock himself out of bed in the morning and fold himself against a wall to get out of bed,” she said. “He’s 53 years old going on 88.”