The Hennepin County Board has scheduled a private meeting Monday with Hennepin County Medical Center officials, days after the Star Tribune reported that the hospital continued to sedate people with ketamine and collect data for a study months after hospital leaders said they would halt their research.

The county announced the closed-door meeting between commissioners and the Hennepin Health Systems, Inc. board in an e-mail Friday.

Carolyn Marinan, a county spokeswoman, said in an e-mail Saturday that state law allows the county board to hold closed meetings with the Hennepin Healthcare System (HHS) executive board and executive leaders “to discuss strategic plans.”

“This statutory authority has been utilized for many years to discuss competitive and strategic information regarding HHS,” she said.

Longtime media lawyer Mark Anfinson, who drafted portions of the statute that exempt hospital boards from the open meeting law, said the exemption was intended to allow public hospitals that were in competition with other hospitals to plan for the future without tipping off their competitors.

He said it’s unclear why that part of the law would apply to the County Board, though he noted the “very complicated” relationship between the county board and the hospital.

A year ago, HCMC leadership announced it would halt its clinical trial on ketamine after a series of Star Tribune stories citing a leaked report from the Minneapolis Office of Police Conduct Review. Reports from federal regulators, obtained through a public records request, show the hospital continued to recruit subjects for the trial until Nov. 19.