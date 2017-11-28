As expected, the Hennepin County Board on Tuesday gave final approval to changing the name of Lake Calhoun, Minneapolis’ largest lake.

On a 4-3 vote, the board voted to change the name of the lake to Bde Maka Ska (pronounced beh-DAY mah-KAH skah), the original Dakota name meaning White Earth Lake. It ratified a decision made last week, on the same vote, by a board committee.

The change must still be approved by state and federal agencies before it becomes official.

Board Chairwoman Jan Callison again offered an amendment to adopt the dual name of Lake Calhoun-Bde Maka Ska, but the board voted it down.

In May, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board unanimously approved the name Bde Maka Ska. The vote came after nearly two years of debate and public input.

American Indians who once lived along the lake named it Bde Maka Ska. But federal surveyors in the early 1800s decided to name it after Secretary of War John Calhoun, who had sent them to the area to prepare for the construction of Fort Snelling.

Calhoun, who went on to become vice president and a U.S. senator from South Carolina, was an outspoken supporter of slavery. For that reason, a petition with hundreds of signatures prompted the Minneapolis Park Board in 2015 to explore changing the name of the lake.