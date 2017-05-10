Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson announced Wednesday he is running for governor in 2018.

Johnson, the 2014 Republican nominee, made his announcement with a polished video via social media, promising to restore “power, opportunity and freedom” to Minnesotans.

Johnson, of Plymouth, is known as the Hennepin board’s most conservative member and a frequent critic of government spending, the expansion of light rail and the Metropolitan Council. He previously served in the House.

In his video, Johnson said he would seek to cap property taxes, automatically rebate taxes when there’s a surplus, end the Metropolitan Council, give choice in education and health insurance.

Republican voters will have to decide if they want to turn to Johnson again after he lost the 2014 race to Gov. Mark Dayton by 110,000 votes despite an otherwise good year for the GOP in which they took back the Minnesota House. Johnson won the GOP endorsement at its convention in 2014 before also winning a primary.

Rep. Matt Dean, R-Dellwood, and Ramsey County Commissioner Blake Huffman also have announced they are running on the Republican side. House Speaker Kurt Daudt and Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek are also considered potential candidates, among several others who could get in the race.