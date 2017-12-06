The Hennepin County Board is expected to vote Wednesday on a proposed defense fund to help people facing deportation after being arrested.

The measure, sponsored by Commissioner Marion Greene, would designate $250,000 for free legal services.

An estimated 35,000 Hennepin County residents lack immigration documentation, according to Greene. Many were arrested by federal Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents notified when they were leaving jail. A vast majority of the cases result in dislocation of families, employment and school.

Only 14 percent of detained individuals appear in immigration proceedings with an attorney, said Greene. There is no public defender system in immigration proceedings.

Greene also proposed a protocol to inform people booked in jail of their rights, especially with regard to information they are required to share about citizenship with jail personal or ICE agents.

The seven-member board will consider the proposals as part of a budget meeting that starts at 1 p.m. in the County Board room on the 24th floor of the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis.