LOS ANGELES — Liam Hemsworth is seeking a divorce from Miley Cyrus after seven months of marriage.
The 29-year-old Australian actor filed for the dissolution of his marriage to the 26-year-old American pop star in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday.
Hemsworth, whose attorney Laura Wasser has been involved in many major stars' divorces, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.
The two were an on-again, off-again couple for more than a decade before marrying in December. They announced their separation on Aug. 10.
They have no children but said in the statement announcing their separation that they will remain "dedicated parents to all of their animals they share."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
TV & Media
TV picks for Aug. 22: 'Baskets,' 'Hyperdrive,' 'The Flay List'
The race is on The competition series “Hyperdrive” is auto racing’s answer to “American Ninja Warrior.” Car nuts will dig watching amateur drivers tackle the…
Variety
White Bear Lake family traded their home for a life traveling to state fairs across the country
A White Bear Lake family traded their house for an RV, traveling the country from state fair to state fair.
Music
Hemsworth seeks to divorce Cyrus after 7 months of marriage
Liam Hemsworth is seeking a divorce from Miley Cyrus after seven months of marriage.
Stage & Arts
Not a 'tattooed guy': Larry Bird mural will be changed
Larry Bird likes the mural but not the tats.
Variety
How 'Peanuts' Woodstock got his name
Charles Schulz was intrigued by the historic music event.