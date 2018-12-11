SEATTLE - As the Vikings prepared to fly east through the night, after one of their more ignominious defeats in recent memory, they were still in position for a wild-card berth by virtue of the Week 2 tie in Green Bay that gave them a half-game lead over their challengers for the final NFC playoff spot.

After what happened at CenturyLink Field on Monday night, though, the designation will be of little comfort. Seattle emerged with a 21-7 victory in a defensive battle at rainy CenturyLink Field.

The NFC playoff picture seems in focus, with the four division leaders — New Orleans, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago and Dallas — pulling clear.

Seattle is in the first wild-card spot at 8-5, and the Vikings are in the second wild-card position at 6-6-1.

No other NFC team has a winning record, but there are three 6-7 teams who are a half-game behind the Vikings.

Seattle iced the game with a 14-0 lead on Chris Carson’s 2-yard touchdown run with 2:53 remaining in the game. The score was set up by quarterback Russell Wilson’s 40-yard run.

Kyle Rudolph couldn't catch a touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter on Monday night in Seattle.

Justin Coleman returned a fumble by Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was tackled by Jacob Martin, 29 yards for a touchdown seconds later for a 21-0 lead.

The Vikings avoided a shutout when Cousins hit Dalvin Cook with a 6-yard touchdown pass with 1:17 remaining.

The Vikings offense, stagnant for three quarters, seemed to come alive in the fourth quarter when it finally produced a drive while trailing 6-0. Cousins’ 48-yard pass to Stefon Diggs got the Vikings in scoring territory at Seattle’s 17. On fourth-and-goal from the Seattle 1, however, Cousins’ pass for tight end Kyle Rudolph was batted away by safety Bradley McDougald.

The defense held, and the Vikings’ next possession started at Seattle’s 42. Dan Bailey’s 47-yard field-goal attempt was blocked by Bobby Wagner.

The Vikings had not been shut out since Nov. 11, 2007, a 34-0 loss to Green Bay, a span of 179 games.

Seattle led 3-0 at halftime on Sebastian Janikowski’s 37-yard field goal.

The Seahawks had a chance in the waning seconds of the half when they had first-and-goal at the Vikings 1 with 16 seconds remaining and no timeouts. But as Wilson went back to pass, he was harassed by Danielle Hunter and tried poorly to throw the ball away. It fell into the hands of Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks at the 15; Kendricks bobbled it and stumbled to the ground, or might have been able to return it all the way for a touchdown.

As it was, the Vikings were lucky to only be down three. They seemed determine to establish their rushing attack in the first half, running 12 times, but gained only 43 yards. They did not get past midfield in the first half.

Cousins was rattled by Seattle’s defense, and completed four of eight passes for 27 yards, a career low for a first half. On one occasion, was completely flummoxed and threw a backwards lateral to a surprised Latavius Murray, who managed to turn the blown play into a 1-yard loss.

The Seahawks, on the other hand, continued to showcase their NFL-leading ground game. They rushed for 126 yards on 22 carries.

Janikowski’s field goal ended a 13-play, 70-yard drive. Wilson threw an incompletion on second down and was sacked by Hunter on third down as the drive stalled.

It was the lowest scoring first half on Monday Night Football since November, 2009. Adam Thielen, the NFL’s leading receiver with 98 receptions coming into the game, was held without a catch for the first time in a half this season. He was not targeted in the first half.

Thielen caught his first pass with six minutes left in the third quarter on a Vikings’ drive that got them past midfield for the first time in the game. They failed on fourth-and-1 at the Seattle 40, however, giving up the ball on downs.

The Seahawks drove to the Vikings’ 10 when they took over, aided by a 31-yard pass interference penalty on Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes, but Wilson was sacked by Anthony Barr and Seattle settled for a 35-yard field goal from Janikowski.

