Break out the party hats and light up the birthday candles.

Yes, indeed, the Taste section is 50 — and we’ve never looked better. So let’s celebrate in style with a month’s worth of fun.

Drop by Star Tribune headquarters Oct. 3 at 11:30 a.m. for free birthday cake as we celebrate the Taste 50 Birthday Bash, with a display of early poster covers (see our favorites on pages 6-7). Meet the writers and share your favorite memories or recipes from the section. And in recognition of Second Harvest Heartland, bring along a nonperishable food donation, if you’re so inclined.

And, of course, check out the Taste section, in print and at startribune.com/taste50, as we look back on five decades of Twin Cities food. Each week throughout October, Taste will focus on a different historical perspective.

We’ll be celebrating all month. Here’s the full calendar:

Events for the public

Oct. 3: Free birthday cake and a Taste poster gallery at 11:30 a.m. at the Taste 50 Birthday Bash at the Star Tribune headquarters (650 3rd Av. S., Mpls.) Bring a food donation for Second Harvest.

Oct. 4: From noon to 1 p.m., the City Hall bells in downtown Minneapolis will play a medley of food tunes.

Oct. 28: Taste 50 Birthday Feast, prepared by the six local James Beard Award-winning chefs, with chef Blake Meier of Fika, hosted by the American Swedish Institute. Tickets are sold out.

Taste goes to the movies

What better way to celebrate 50 years of food, glorious food, than in a movie theater experience, highlighting favorites where food is integral to the show? In collaboration with the Heights Theater (3951 Central Av. NE., Columbia Heights, 763-789-4992, heights-theater.com), the Star Tribune presents Taste Movie Nights at the Heights, a monthlong series of Wednesday night events. The festivities begin at 7 p.m. with music on the theater’s classic Wurlitzer organ, followed by door prizes at 7:30 p.m. and the movie shortly after. Cost is $10. Tickets are available at heightstheater.com.

Oct. 9: “The Godfather” (1972, “Leave the gun — take the cannoli.”) with Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and many more. Nominated for 11 Academy Awards, won three.

Oct. 16: “The Big Chill” (1983, “I know what Alex would say: ‘What’s for dessert?’ ”) with Glenn Close, Kevin Kline, Jeff Goldblum, William Hurt, Tom Berenger, JoBeth Williams and Mary Kay Place. Nominated for three Academy Awards.

Oct. 23: “Julie & Julia” (2009, “I’m Julia Child. Bon appétit!”) with Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, Stanley Tucci and Chris Messina. Nominated for one Academy Award.

Special editions of the Taste section

Watch for these topics:

Oct. 10: A shout-out to restaurants with a five-decade history and remembrance of long-ago favorites that have closed.

Oct. 17: An exploration of changes in alcoholic beverages over a half-century: the emergence of craft beer/ the evolution of Minnesota wines/ the explosion of cocktails.

Oct. 24: A historical perspective of food co-ops in the Twin Cities.

Oct. 31: Halloween and movie madness in the Taste section over the years.