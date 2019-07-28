Authorities in Osceola, Wis., are seeking the public’s help in finding two missing teenagers.

Joshua Langeback-Cross and Lanaya Wistrom, both 15, were last seen on foot in Osceola on Friday, the Polk County (Wis.) Sheriff’s Department said on its Facebook page.

Based on a cell phone ping, the teens may be in the downtown Minneapolis, authorities indicated.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 715-485-8300.

STAFF REPORT