Authorities in Osceola, Wis., are seeking the public’s help in finding two missing teenagers.
Joshua Langeback-Cross and Lanaya Wistrom, both 15, were last seen on foot in Osceola on Friday, the Polk County (Wis.) Sheriff’s Department said on its Facebook page.
Based on a cell phone ping, the teens may be in the downtown Minneapolis, authorities indicated.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 715-485-8300.
STAFF REPORT
