The HealthPartners hospital group has released lists of the most popular names for boys and girls chosen in 2019 by parents who welcomed thousands of newborns at their eight hospitals in and near the Twin Cities area.

“According to nurses in our birth centers, parents are continuing to select older, more traditional names,” read a statement issued by the health care provider.

Now, about those names that rank at the top among the 10,000 or so births occurring annually at HealthPartners’ hospitals in western Wisconsin, the Twin Cities area and nearby in Minnesota.

For girls: Amelia, Isabella/Isabelle, Luna, Sophia, Evelyn.

For boys: Oliver, Theodore, Jackson, Aiden, Graysen.

This is the first year that Amelia and Oliver have led the way for HealthPartners.

Evelyn and Sophia have been among the top names for girls the past five years, HealthPartners said.

As for boys, names have varied more in recent years, the hospital group said, with Oliver replacing Lincoln as the most popular.

HealthPartners’ Minnesota birth centers are at Regions Hospital, St. Paul; Methodist Hospital, St. Louis Park; Lakeview Hospital, Stillwater; St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee; and Hutchinson Health Hospital in Hutchinson.

It has three more in western Wisconsin. They are Amery Hospital and Clinic in Amery; Hudson Hospital and Clinic, Hudson; and Westfields Hospital and Clinic in New Richmond.