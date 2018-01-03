DHAKA, Bangladesh — Kuwait's news agency says a helicopter carrying the armed forces chief of staff has crashed in Bangladesh, but only one person on board had minor injuries.

The KUNA news agency says the helicopter came down Wednesday in trees because of thick fog. A photo published on the agency's website shows the helicopter tilted forward on the ground with its tail snapped off.

The accident happened in northeastern Bangladesh.

Kuwait's chief of staff Lt. Gen. Mohammed al-Khadher is on an official visit to Bangladesh.