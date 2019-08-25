MADRID — Authorities in Spain say at least five people have been killed in a collision between a helicopter and a small plane on the island of Mallorca.
The regional government of Spain's Balearic islands, which include Mallorca, tweeted that the crash happened at 1.35 p.m. (1135 GMT). It said one of the dead was a minor.
Authorities added that emergency services were at the scene.
Private Spanish news agency Europa Press cited unidentified local officials saying the aircraft crashed into a farm field.
No further details were immediately available.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
2 divers found dead in underwater cave off Greek island
Greek authorities say two foreign nationals have been found dead in an underwater cave off the island of Karpathos, in southeast Greece.
World
Hong Kong police draw guns in latest protest violence
Police in Hong Kong drew their guns Sunday night after a small group of protesters attacked officers with sticks and rods, and used tear gas to clear pro-democracy demonstrators who had taken over a street.
World
Small plane crashes near Alpine pass in Switzerland, 3 dead
A small plane has crashed in the Simplon Pass area in the Swiss Alps, killing three people on board.
World
Extinction bites: countries agree to protect sharks and rays
Countries have agreed to protect more than a dozen shark species at risk of extinction, in a move aimed at conserving some of the ocean's most awe-inspiring creatures who have themselves become prey to commercial fishing and the Chinese appetite for shark fin soup.
World
Barcelona police clear beach amid report of explosive device
Authorities in Barcelona evacuated one of the Spanish city's popular beaches Sunday after reports of a possible explosive device there, though reports indicated it was an old, possibly wartime device and was underwater off the coast.