KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says a helicopter crashed inside a military academy in Kabul, wounding five foreign nationals on board.
Gen. Dawlat Waziri, the Defense Ministry spokesman, said the helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff on Sunday in what appeared to be an accident. He did not provide the nationalities of the wounded, but said they were in stable condition.
Capt. Tom Gresback, a spokesman for international forces, said it was not a U.S. or NATO helicopter, and that no NATO forces were among the wounded, without providing further information.
