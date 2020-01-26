CALABASAS, Calif. — Emergency crews responded after a helicopter crashed and sparked a small brush fire Sunday in Southern California, authorities said.
The crash occurred in Calabasas, said Art Marrujo, a dispatch supervisor with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
He didn't know how many people were on board or if there were any injuries.
Firefighters worked to douse flames that spread through about an acre (.40 hectares) of dry brush, Marrujo said.
Calabasas is a city of 23,000 people about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
