ODANAH, Wis. — The National Transportation Safety Board says a helicopter crash in northern Wisconsin has killed the pilot, the only person on board.
NTSB spokesman Keith Holloway says the crashed Airbus AS350 was discovered Tuesday near Odanah. Holloway says he doesn't know when the chopper went down, who owned the aircraft or the identity of the victim.
He says the NTSB will be sending an investigator to the site. The FAA says the pilot was on pipeline patrol and crashed under unknown circumstances 7 miles east of Odanah, which is on the Bad River Indian Reservation along the shores of Lake Superior.
