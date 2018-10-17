BISMARCK, N.D. — Sen. Heidi Heitkamp says a staff member who helped gather names for a newspaper ad that identified some victims of sexual abuse without their permission is no longer with her campaign.
Heitkamp tells KFYR-TV that she is still investigating how her campaign obtained the names. She apologized for the ad, which also listed some women who are not survivors of abuse.
Heitkamp's campaign on Wednesday declined to say whether the staffer was fired or resigned.
The ad that ran Sunday in several North Dakota newspapers was an open letter to Kevin Cramer, her Republican opponent, criticizing comments he made on Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court.
