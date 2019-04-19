NEW YORK — A wealthy heiress has pleaded guilty to charges implicating her in a sex-trafficking conspiracy case against an upstate New York self-help group.
Clare Bronfman entered the plea on Friday in federal court in Brooklyn.
The plea means the 40-year-old Bronfman will avoid going to trial early next month with Keith Raniere. He's known as the spiritual leader of the group called NXIVM (NEHK'-see-uhm).
Prosecutors say Bronfman was bankrolling Raniere's group at a time when he had a secret harem of sex slaves who were branded with his initials.
Sentencing is set for July 25.
Bronfman is a daughter of the late billionaire philanthropist and former Seagram chairman Edgar Bronfman Sr.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
Prince
Prince's greatest talent? Self-confidence, says the manager who landed 'Purple Rain'
Bob Cavallo recounts some of the tales he'll tell at Paisley Park for the third annual Celebration.
Movies
Paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren dies at 92
World-wide paranormal investigator and author Lorraine Warren, whose decades of ghost-hunting cases with her late husband inspired such frightening films as "The Conjuring" series and "The Amityville Horror," died. She was 92.
Prince
Oral history: Prince's life, as told by the people who knew him best
An oral history compiled by the Star Tribune staff in 2004, when the man behind the "Minneapolis sound" was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Variety
Iconic Salt Lake Temple closing for major 4-year renovation
An iconic temple central to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints faith will close for four years for a major renovation to help it withstand earthquakes and be more welcoming to visitors, leaders said Friday.