MADRID — The heir to the Spanish throne, 13-year-old Princess Leonor, has made her first public address at an official event marking the 40th anniversary of Spain's Constitution.
Leonor de Borbon, the elder of two daughters of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, read out the first of 169 articles of Spain's Carta Magna, which was approved by the Spanish Parliament on Oct. 31, 1978.
King Felipe read the law's preamble and was then joined on stage by his daughter at the Cervantes Institute in Madrid.
With a firm voice, Leonor read the article, which states that Spain follows the political system of a parliamentary monarchy.
Felipe was also 13 when he read his first speech publicly in 1981.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Fire in Tokyo area crowded with Halloween goers; no injuries
A fire broke out in a building in downtown Tokyo in an area crowded with Halloween celebrants, paralyzing traffic, but no one was reported injured.
World
Sweden says it could host Yemen's warring sides for talks
Sweden's foreign minister says her country could host talks between Yemen's warring parties after efforts by the U.N. special envoy failed to bring the sides together.
World
Eurozone inflation near 6-year high as oil prices spikes
Inflation across the 19-country eurozone has risen to its highest level in nearly six years largely on the back of higher energy prices, official figures showed Wednesday.
World
Missing girl's family presses Vatican about found bones
Lawyers for the family of a 15-year-old girl who went missing in 1983 say they are pressing Italian prosecutors and the Vatican for more details regarding human bones found near the Holy See's embassy in Rome.
World
World stocks rally on strong US earnings reports
Global markets were broadly higher on Wednesday after big American companies reported strong earnings for the third quarter, soothing fears that rising interest rates may deter corporate investment.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.