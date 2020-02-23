SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Max Heidegger posted 17 points as UC Santa Barbara defeated UC Davis 70-56 on Saturday night.
Amadou Sow had 16 points for UC Santa Barbara (18-9, 7-5 Big West Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Devearl Ramsey added 13 points and seven rebounds. JaQuori McLaughlin had seven assists.
Damion Squire had nine points for the Aggies (13-16, 7-6), whose four-game win streak was snapped.
The Gauchos evened the season series against the Aggies with the win. UC Davis defeated UC Santa Barbara 84-75 on Feb. 13. UC Santa Barbara matches up against UC Riverside on the road on Thursday. UC Davis takes on Long Beach State at home next Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Kobe Bryant's widow sues helicopter operator for deaths
Kobe Bryant's widow sued the owner of the helicopter that crashed in fog and killed the former Los Angeles Lakers star and their 13-year-old daughter last month as she publicly mourned their deaths Monday in an emotional public ceremony.
Wolves
The Latest: College coach says Gianna Bryant excited to play
The Latest on the public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in downtown Los Angeles (all times local):
Vikings
Packers re-sign longtime kicker Mason Crosby for 3 years
The Green Bay Packers have signed longtime placekicker Mason Crosby to a three-year contract extension.
Sports
Victims turn to media to expose sex abuse by college doctors
Robert Julian Stone was tired of waiting, afraid that complaints of sexual abuse at the hands of a former University of Michigan doctor would be…
Wolves
Live: Watch the Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial service here
Mourners gathered Monday in downtown Los Angeles to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant, hours before a sold-out memorial service for the basketball superstar and his 13-year-old daughter was scheduled to start.