– On the day the All-Star teams are to be announced, it was easy to forget that Hector Santiago was a plausible candidate for his second such honor a couple of months ago. But that Santiago, the one who started 4-1 and was among the AL’s ERA leaders, hasn’t been located since.

The veteran lefthander was removed after allowing four runs in just 3½innings on Sunday, and the Twins’ 11-game, three-city tour came to a sour conclusion with a 6-2 loss to the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Minnesota collected eight hits on the day, but all were singles, and headed home with a 5-6 record on the trip — but 2-6 after a rousing sweep in Cleveland a week ago.

Still, the Twins arrived at the halfway point of their season with a winning record at 41-40, a remarkable turnaround from their 27-54 start of the 2016 season. But they were counting on Santiago to be a pillar of their starting rotation, and he hasn’t been for quite a while. Santiago gave up three runs in the third inning, another in the fourth after a leadoff walk, and suffered his seventh consecutive defeat over his last eight starts.

Kansas City took advantage of a big defensive shift in the Twins outfield to make Santiago’s day tougher; with two outs and only one run in in the third, Eric Hosmer drove a fly ball to right field that would have been catchable against a conventional alignment. But with right fielder Robbie Grossman moved several dozen feet toward center field to fit Hosmer’s hitting pattern, the ball fell into the vacant area for an RBI double. Salvador Perez followed with a single that scored Hosmer, too.

Santiago, who had pitched only two innings since returning from a stint on the disabled list, was removed two batters into the fourth inning, having thrown 58 pitches. He was replaced by Phil Hughes, another pitcher who opened the season in the rotation but who has been forced into the bullpen by shoulder problems of his own. Hughes gave up a double to Alcides Escobar and a single to Alex Gordon, then got Whit Merrifield to hit a fly ball down the right field line that Grossman dropped on the run, allowing the Royals’ to increase their lead to 5-0.

Minnesota’s only runs came in the fifth inning, when Byron Buxton led off with a walk, and Jason Castro, Brian Dozier and Grossman hit consecutive singles, the latter two driving in runs. But reliever Scott Alexander ended that threat with an Eduardo Escobar double play, and no Twin reached base again until the ninth inning.

The loss, combined with Cleveland’s 11-8 victory over Detroit, dropped the Twins three games behind the Indians, their biggest deficit of the season, and in a tie for second place with the Royals.