– The day was established early, when Hector Santiago’s fourth pitch was blasted over the center field wall. Cleveland’s offense had been smothered by Twins pitching most of the weekend, but Sunday was going to be different.

Santiago failed to last three innings as the Indians hung an 8-3 loss on the Twins in the final of the three-game series between the teams.

The Twins had a chance to sweep Cleveland, finish with a 5-0 road trip and move to a season-high six games over .500. It proved to be too much of a task against the defending American League champions.

Cleveland scored one run over the first two games of the series, so its offense was going to come around. The Twins didn’t anticipate that it would be with so much force.

Santiago is lefthanded, but lefties entered Sunday 6-for-16 against him, That encouraged Indians manager Terry Francona to start lefthanded hitters Kipnis, Michael Brantley and Lonnie Chisenhall against him. By the time Santiago exited the game, the trio had gone 3-for-5 with two home runs against him. Lefties now are batting .429 against Santiago, which the veteran needs to address.

But it wasn’t just the lefties. Santiago (4-2) threw slump-busting pitches to the entire lineup.

Cleveland second baseman Jason Kipnis entered Sunday in a slump but broke out of it with four hits, including this three-run homer off Adam Wilk, Kipnis' second homer of the day.

Kipnis was in an 0-for-11 skid when he homered in the first inning.

Francisco Lindor was in an 0-for-10 slump when he followed Kipnis with a bunt single.

Chisenhall was 0-for-8 when he hit a two-run homer in the second.

Carlos Santana was in a 1-for-9 funk when he led off the third with a home run to left.

In 2⅔ innings, Santiago gave up six runs on seven hits and two walks — and an estimated 1,230 feet in home runs, He struck out one and was charged with a balk He has walked 10 Indians in his last 16 innings against them.

Kipnis led the way, going 4-for-5 with two homers and four RBI.

Lefthander Adam Wilk made his Twins debut in relief of Santiago, and was greeted with a single by Roberto Perez, Kipnis’ second homer of the game and a double by Francisco Lindor. But he retired 10 of the next 12 batters, with the two Indians reaching with walks.

The onslaught allowed Cleveland to move within one game of the Twins in the Central division, and maintain a 4-2 lead in the season series. No one is putting the improved Twins on the same level as the Indians. The Twins have yet to face Carlos Carrasco or injured ace Corey Kluber yet.

But the Twins do match up better with Cleveland than a year ago, especially with a better defense. When the Indians were asked about Jose Berrios’ performance against them on Saturday, they turned the conversation to how Byron Buxton runs down everything in center field.

Buxton did it again on Sunday, smashing into the wall in the sixth to rob Carlos Santana of an extra base hit. Buxton landed on his back but raised his glove hand to reveal that he had indeed caught the ball.