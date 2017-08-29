A U.S. bankruptcy trustee has sued jailed auto mogul Denny Hecker and the Minnesota Department of Commerce Tuesday, claiming the state and other entities wrongly “collected or issued” thousands in unclaimed funds to Hecker, including a nearly $35,000 check to Hecker in prison.

Hecker, who is serving a 10-year federal sentence for defrauding auto lenders out of millions of dollars in ill gotten loans, is due to be released from prison next year. He is currently eligible to be released to a halfway house, but has not yet been moved, according to Bureau of Prison records.

In his lawsuit Tuesday, the attorney for bankruptcy trustee Randy Seaver filed an “adversary complaint” in U.S. Bankruptcy Court saying that the Department of Commerce wrongly sent Hecker several “unclaimed funds” that should instead have gone to satisfy a 2011 court judgment against Hecker in the amount of $295,000.

The complaint said that the Minnesota Department of Commerce is holding numerous “unclaimed” checks on behalf of Hecker that were issued by various entities to Hecker companies that went by names such as Jacob Holdings of CrossLake LLC; Jacob Holdings of Monticello LLC; Jacob Holdings of Texas LLC; Southview Chevrolet; and Jacob Holdings of County Rd. 36 LLC.

“While incarcerated, [Hecker] has received funds which could have been used to partially satisfy the judgment,” the complaint said.

As an example, Seaver noted that in August 2016, the city of Inver Grove Heights mailed a check for $34,469.28 to Hecker via a federal prison P.O. Box for inmates. The check was made out to a Hecker-owned company called Jacob Holding of Highway 110 LLC. The complaint said that the company was one of Hecker’s “many defunct corporate entities.”

“The Department of Justice subsequently obtained the majority of those funds for restitution processes,” the lawsuit said.

Seaver is asking the government to issue an order noting that the unclaimed funds are the property of the bankruptcy estate or subject to court judgment.

Hecker filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009 claiming he had $700 million in debt but no money. He was subsequently found to be hiding assets from the court and was ordered to pay restitution to all his creditors.