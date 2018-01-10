Metro area residents can once again stand down. A storm poised to bring heavy snow to Minnesota Thursday morning will slide just to the south and east.

But it will be a very near miss. Places as close as Red Wing, Hastings and portions of Dakota County could see up to 7 inches of snow while lesser amounts will blanket the near-bare ground in rest of the seven-county metro area, said Shawn DeVinny, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

Cities such as Albert Lea, Rochester and Eau Claire, Wis., are in line for the heaviest snowfalls.

But even the 3 inches predicted for the Twin Cities could foul the morning commute. A light band of drizzle ahead of the storm currently located in Four Corners area — the spot where Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado meet — will arrive late Wednesday night. Precipitation will turn to snow accompanied with strong winds just as commuters begin heading to work.

“Snow and ice will form as temperature fall rapidly tomorrow morning,” DeVinny said. “With temperatures crashing, that will be a concern on the roadway.”

In northern Minnesota, another system will drop 3 to 7 inches of snow in an area from Moorhead and Fergus Falls to International Falls on the Canadian border and east into the Arrowhead region of northeastern Minnesota.

The two snow events has MnDOT imploring drivers to plan for a slow and safe commute. So far this year there have been at least 22 crashes so far this season involving vehicles and snowplows.

“Inattentive drivers, motorists driving too close to the plow and motorists driving too fast for conditions are the main causes of these crashes,” said Steve Lund, state maintenance engineer.

Temperatures in the metro will start out in the mild 30s to near 40 degrees, but as the front moves through, the mercury will rocket into the single digits above zero in a matter of hours, the weather service said.

That will set the stage for another bitterly cold weekend as arctic air settles over the state. Highs will struggle to reach positive territory by Saturday morning and lows Thursday through Monday will be well below zero. The cold snap will last about a week, with the first hint of a warmup coming by late next week, DeVinny said.