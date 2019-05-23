ANAHEIM, Calif. — A severe rainstorm that struck southern California around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon lasted only a couple of hours. But its effect lasted much longer at Angel Stadium, where large pools of standing water created hazards for the grounds crew to address.
The game’s start time, scheduled for 6 p.m. local and 8 p.m. CDT, has been delayed to an unspecified time, the Angels announced — “if the field is playable.”
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and his Angels counterpart, Brad Ausmus, both walked through the puddles in the outfield as crews squeegied water toward small water pumps intended to remove some of the water. Minnesota’s chief baseball officer, Derek Falvey, also inspected the flooded outfield, as well as umpires Marvin Hudson and crew chief Gary Cederstrom.
Twins starting pitcher Martin Perez appeared in the dugout, preparing to begin his pregame warmup routine, but he was sent back to the clubhouse when it became apparent that the game would be delayed.
A rainout would be a rarity — the Angels haven’t had a home rainout since 2015, and the previous one before that was in 1995.
The Twins are supposed to fly home after tonight’s game, with an arrival time after 4 a.m. Should the field be unplayable Wednesday, both teams are scheduled to have Thursday off, and could make up the game then.
If they play, here are the lineups:
TWINS
Kepler CF
Polanco SS
Gonzalez RF
Rosario LF
Cron 1B
Arraez DH
Sano 3B
School 2B
Astudillo C
Perez LHP
ANGELS
Fletcher LF
Trout DH
Pujols 1B
Lucroy C
La Stella 3B
Rengifo 2B
Calhoun RF
Cozart SS
Goodwin CF
Harvey RHP