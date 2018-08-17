MILWAUKEE — Heavy rains that flooded a section of Interstate 43 in the Milwaukee area left several motorists stranded.
The North Shore Fire Department responded to the scene Friday morning to help motorists, some of whom were sitting atop their flooded cars. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.
The flooding happened where recent construction has narrowed the highway. It backed up morning commute traffic.
