RIO DE JANEIRO — Heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in southeast Brazil, killing at least 11 people, authorities said Saturday.
Two people died on Saturday in Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais state, civil defense officials said. A total of 11 have died in the state since Friday, they said.
More rain is expected in Minas Gerais as well as other parts of Brazil, including Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.
