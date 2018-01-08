LYNDON STATION, Wis. — Officials say a fire at a lumber mill in Lyndon Station caused about $2 million in damage and injured a firefighter.
WISC-TV reports 66 firefighters from nine different agencies fought the blaze Sunday at Stan's Industrial Woodwork for about ten hours. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Family IDs man shot dead at large gathering in Dinkytown
Another man was shot but will survive. The gunman remains at large.
Variety
Kohl's joins holiday party, dept stores show staying power
Kohl's is reporting a 6.9 percent surge in sales for November and December, joining other traditional retailers in a strong holiday rally.
Local
Heavy fire damage at Lyndon Station mill
Officials say a fire at a lumber mill in Lyndon Station caused about $2 million in damage and injured a firefighter.
Local
State drafts comedy team to deliver Super Bowl safety message
The agency drafted a team of comedians from Stevie Ray's Comedy Cabaret who break down the "Sober Game Plan" in 15- and 30- second ad spots that began airing in greater Minnesota during the weekend's NFL playoff games.
Local
Major donor considers pulling plug on Dems who urged Franken to quit
A prominent donor to the Democratic Party says she is considering withdrawing support for senators who urged their colleague Al Franken to resign.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.