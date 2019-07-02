BELGRADE, Serbia — Authorities have warned of a heatwave in Serbia and the rest of the Balkans as the hot weather that has recently afflicted Western Europe moves eastwards.
Temperatures are expected to soar to 39 degrees Celsius (102.2 Fahrenheit) in Serbia on Tuesday, though showers in the evening could provide some relief.
Cisterns with drinking water have been parked in Belgrade parks with doctors warning elderly to stay indoors.
The surge in temperatures comes after weeks of unusually severe thunderstorms in parts of Serbia, Bulgaria, Romania, Bosnia and Croatia that have triggered floods and extreme humidity.
