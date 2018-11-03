In 30 countries, consumers can slide a roll of dried tobacco into a sleek device, heat it to 350 degrees and inhale. The result is a hit of nicotine that feels like it’s coming from a traditional cigarette without producing smoke.

Tobacco giant Philip Morris International wants to sell the device in the United States and is seeking regulatory approval on the grounds that the IQOS system is less dangerous than old-fashioned smoking. But an independent review of company data submitted to the Food and Drug Administration shows that IQOS resulted in no less harm than cigarettes on 23 of 24 measures. It may even cause some health problems that cigarettes do not, including liver disease.

The analysis was spearheaded by Big Tobacco foe Stanton Glantz, who directs the University of California, San Francisco Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education. The findings appear in eight papers published by the BMJ journal Tobacco Control.

The IQOS system features a cylinder in which a blade is drawn through dried tobacco product called a “HeatStick” and warmed to 350 degrees. But unlike a cigarette, which burns at 600 degrees, a HeatStick never ignites. That’s why Philip Morris and its U.S. partner Altria call IQOS a “reduced harm” tobacco product.

The FDA is deliberating whether this claim can be made in the U.S., but the authors of the new studies have reached their own conclusion: IQOS should not be sold in the U.S.

One of the eight studies challenges the reliability of the tobacco company’s claim that, compared with continuing smokers, U.S. smokers who switched to IQOS saw improvements on two dozen “biomarkers” — narrow measures of organ function. But on 23 of 24 measures presented to the FDA by Philip Morris, “differences are within what would be expected based on simple randomness,” Glantz wrote. Instead of applying common statistical conventions and discussing them in its submission to the FDA — a standard Glantz called “routine” — Philip Morris’ documents “simply emphasize the direction of changes,” he wrote.

It’s the kind of statistical legerdemain that no regulatory scientist would get away with, he added: “No tobacco company would tolerate such assertions made by the FDA or other public health authorities.”