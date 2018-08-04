Unusually high temperatures have been seen across much of the world in recent weeks — but their effects could be particularly dangerous in North Korea, a country under strict economic sanctions and where air conditioning is rare.

This week, the North Korean government called record-high temperatures in the country "an unprecedented natural disaster" and said the country was working together to fight the problem.

An editorial in Rodong Sinmum, the newspaper of the ruling party, highlighted the difficulties that the long stretch of high temperatures would cause for North Korea's agricultural sector, specifically crops like rice and maize.

The official Korea Central News Agency reported Friday that the temperature had reached 104 degrees Fahrenheit and that the country was now working to prevent damage to crops.

But while state media focused on the potential effects on the agricultural sector, the Seoul-based DailyNK published an article Thursday that claimed the heat wave may be taking a deadly toll on North Koreans themselves, as air conditioning is rare, in part due to a limited and inconsistent electrical network.

"North Koreans with weak immune systems are collapsing due to the heat," an unnamed source was quoted as saying in the article, citing knowledge of at least two deaths attributed to the heat.

Since the end of July, many countries in East Asia have been hit by persistently high temperatures. In Japan, the city of Kumagaya, 40 miles from Tokyo, on July 23 recorded that nation's highest-ever temperature, 106 degrees Fahrenheit. South Korea set its own record this week in the southern city of Daegu, which reached 105.7 degrees.

Weather-records expert Maximiliano Herrera found that a number of North Korean cities have broken high temperature records so far this year, including the capital, Pyongyang, which reached 100.4. According to Herrera's observations, the hottest area appeared to be Chunggang, which lies along the Demilitarized Zone, where temperatures reached 104.4.

Without air conditioning, North Koreans have turned to other cooling measures, including handheld electric fans and ice cream, the Japanese news agency Kyodo reported last week.