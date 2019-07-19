When talking about hot weather, people often say that “it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity.”

Across much of Minnesota on Friday, it will be both.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for much of the state until 10 p.m. High temperatures are expected between 90 and 95 degrees, with dew points in the upper 70s. That makes for a heat index over 100 degrees.

And low temps will fall only to 70 to 75 degrees, providing little relief from the heat.

According to the weather service, the heat will deliver strong to severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon to portions of central and southern Minnesota. Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are the primary threats, along with heavy rainfall.

A rare tornado in northeastern Minnesota touched down Wednesday evening in St. Louis County. Some minor damage was reported, but no injuries or deaths.

Henry Krych, 10, took refuge from the heat in a bubble pool after his soccer game at the at National Sports Center during the USA Cup soccer tournament, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Blaine, MN.

The tornado hit between Orr and Gheen shortly after 8 p.m. as strong thunderstorms moved through Itasca, Koochiching and northern St. Louis County, according to the weather service. The Boundary Waters were hit particularly hard, they said.

On Thursday, a severe thunderstorm hit about 12:15 p.m. near Morris, Minn. There were reports of golf ball-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

To avoid heat-related illnesses, Hennepin County offers a list of “cooling spaces” — Salvation Army buildings, libraries, recreation centers, movie theaters and shopping malls. They can be found at www.hennepin.us/cool.

The Minnesota Department of Health also has a website on how to avoid heat-related illness. It can be found at https://data.web.health.state.mn.us/heat.