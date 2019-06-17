Two acts that prominently broke down rock’s gender barriers and stereotypes in the 1970s and ‘80s, Heart and Joan Jett have teamed up for a well-timed, meaningful tour in 2019 and added an Oct. 13 date at Xcel Energy Center.

Tickets for the St. Paul show (which falls on a Sunday night) go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and the arena box office, with presale options beginning Tuesday. The show’s “platinum”-pricing promoter Live Nation once again did not reveal face value prices to the public for this concert in the publicly owned arena.

While Jett and her Blackhearts have been steadily rolling along and turned in some well-received casino gigs in our areas in recent years, Heart went on hiatus for three years after sisters/co-leaders Ann and Nancy Wilson got into a rather nasty family dispute. They’ve made up and played their first show back in March.

Their trek with fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jett, dubbed the Love Alive Tour, kicks off July 9 and includes some dates also with Sheryl Crow and Elle King.