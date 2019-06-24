PHILADELPHIA — Detention hearings are scheduled in Philadelphia for six crew members of a Swiss-owned container ship following the seizure of more than 35,000 pounds, or more than 15,800 kilograms, of cocaine.
The six crew members of the MSC Gayane are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday detention hearings on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine aboard a ship.
Authorities said they boarded the ship about a week ago for a routine screening but detected anomalies while examining seven shipping containers.
They said the drugs found on the vessel, which was sailing under a Liberian flag, had an estimated street value of $1.1 billion.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Georgia's ruling party announces electoral changes
The leader of Georgia's ruling party said Monday that the ex-Soviet nation will hold the next parliamentary election based entirely on a proportionate system, fulfilling a key demand of anti-government protesters.
Variety
Flying Wallendas safely cross Times Square on high wire
Two siblings from the famed Flying Wallendas safely crossed Times Square on a high wire strung between two skyscrapers 25 stories above the pavement.
National
Buttigieg criticized at emotional town hall after shooting
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg faced criticism Sunday from angry residents of South Bend, Indiana, at an emotional town hall meeting a week after a white police officer fatally shot a black man in the city where he is mayor.
Nation
Angry residents confront Buttigieg at town hall
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg faced criticism Sunday from angry residents of South Bend, Indiana, at an emotional town hall meeting a week after a white police officer fatally shot a black man in the city where he is mayor.
Nation
Wallendas safely cross Times Square on high wire
Two siblings from the famed Flying Wallendas safely crossed Times Square on a high wire strung between two skyscrapers 25 stories above the pavement.