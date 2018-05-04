NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's Board of Parole has scheduled a May 23 clemency hearing for Cyntoia Brown, who is serving life in prison for killing her customer when she was a 16-year-old prostitute.
Celebrities including Kim Kardashian and singer Rihanna have rallied support for Brown, whose lawyers say she was a sex-trafficking victim afraid for her life.
Prosecutors say she killed the man to rob him.
A federal appeals court, meanwhile, will hear oral arguments on June 14 to consider whether her sentence as a juvenile was so long it is unconstitutional.
Brown, now 30, was tried as an adult and convicted of first-degree murder. Her sentence required that she remain behind bars until she's at least 67 years old.
