BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A judge in Alabama has scheduled a hearing for a man charged in gunfire that sparked a fatal police shooting which set off weeks of protests near Birmingham.
A preliminary hearing is set for Thursday morning for Erron Brown, who's charged with attempted murder in a shooting that severely injured a man in a suburban shopping mall on Thanksgiving night.
A police officer fatally shot Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr. moments later after seeing him with a gun. The black man's death sparked days of demonstrations in Hoover.
The hearing provides prosecutors a chance to lay out evidence against Brown, who was arrested in Atlanta. The defense could try to poke holes in the case with witnesses of its own.
A judge will decide whether grand jurors hear the case.
