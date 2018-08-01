PHILADELPHIA — An Uber Eats bicycle deliveryman accused of fatally stabbing a real estate developer in a Philadelphia street altercation is due in court.
A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday morning for 21-year-old Michael White. The student at Baltimore's Morgan State University is charged with murder in the death of 37-year-old Sean Schellenger.
Police say the confrontation happened just before 11 p.m. on July 12 in a traffic jam about a block from the city's swanky Rittenhouse Square.
Police say Schellenger was with two other men in a Mercedes and exited the car when it got stuck in traffic. White arrived on his bike and an argument ensued.
A family spokesman says White acted in self-defense because Schellenger — a former quarterback at Penn State — tackled him.
Prosecutors at Wednesday's hearing could pursue charges of third-degree murder or manslaughter.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.